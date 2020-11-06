Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:19 IST

The number of active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Mumbai on Thursday dropped to its lowest in the past five months to 16,000 because of an increase in recovery of patients suffering from the viral infection.

Active cases are the number of Covid-19 patients at a given point of time, including those undergoing treatment in hospitals and others under home quarantine.

Earlier, the lowest number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai was recorded in the third week of May.

On September 18, the Covid-19 active cases in the city had peaked to 34,136 since the contagion was initially reported in March.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said Covid-19 active cases dipped by around 30% since October.

BMC’s data showed that 62% of Covid-19 beds are lying vacant in Mumbai. The total capacity of Covid-19 beds in hospitals across the city is 18,195, but 6,744 are currently occupied.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (AMC), BMC, weighed in on the encouraging trend.

“Our door-to-door surveys have helped to identify symptomatic patients at an early stage. This led to a faster recovery of patients from their viral infection. We expect a further dip in active Covid-19 cases,” he said.

The daily recovery of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai is estimated between 900 and 1,700.

So far, 2.33 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across Mumbai.

Mumbai is also reporting less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases daily, despite the easing of restrictions in a bid to boost commercial activities ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 14.

In September, over 2,000 Covid-19 new cases were reported, which had spiked to around 2,600 by mid-October.

However, since the last week of October, Mumbai has been reporting between 1,100 and 6,00 new Covid-19 cases.

Public health experts exuded confidence about the Covid-19 management in the city.

“We are much better placed now, as compared to the Covid-19 situation between June and September. However, the state authorities should not get complacent and lower their guard. Door-to-door check-ups should be intensified and more tests must be conducted in a bid to prevent a second wave of the contagion in Mumbai,” said Sanjay Pattiwar, a public health expert.

Mumbai’s positivity rate has come down from 18.15% in September to 16.49% till Thursday (November 5).

So far, 15.81 lakh tests have been conducted in Mumbai, of which 2.61 lakh have been found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.