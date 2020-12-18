Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai lowest since May 31, when BMC began maintaining data

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:45 IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is lowest since May 31, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started collating data of active infections. The city’s active caseload has dropped to 7,024 with the number of new infections witnessing a dip in the past few weeks.

Active cases are the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and Covid care centres or are home quarantined.

The civic body began maintaining record of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai when the tally was 19,745 on May 31. The active cases count peaked to 34,136 on September 18, the highest so far in the city since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. Mumbai, till October, had the most active infections in the state. However, the situation has improved for the city, while Pune (16,865) and Thane (10,897) continue to have high active Covid-19 caseload.

Health experts said the drop in active cases is also because of a better recovery rate in Mumbai. “The city’s recovery rate is 93%, which is better in comparison with several other cities in India. Also, mobility has increased and the transmission of virus has gone down. This is a good sign for the city, but this has to be maintained till the end of December,” said Sanjay Pattiwar, a public health expert.

Civic officials said despite the drop in fresh infections and active cases, they will not compromise on Covid preparations and citizens will have to follow all protocols. “Till December 20, we will keep the same level of preparedness – maintain the same level of oxygen supply, bed capacity, medicines and medical staff. We have a festive season coming and people will step out of their homes. The city needs to be prepared for any type of surge in cases in the future. Discussions on night curfew will be held by December 20 and a final decision will be taken on it,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.