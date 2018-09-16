Activists want one portal for admissions in Maharashtra after Class 10

A Pune-based think tank has requested the state education department to have a centralised admission process for admissions to colleges after Class 10.

In a letter to the government, System Correcting Movement (SYSCOM), a group of parents and education activists, has asked for a common admission portal for all admissions including first-year junior college (FYJC), industrial training institutes (ITIs) and engineering diplomas to make the admission process more transparent.

“Over the past few years, it has been observed that a large number of students keep waiting for junior college admissions despite several rounds of admission. We find a lot of students whose names come up in lists have already secured seats in ITIs or enrolled into some diploma course. With separate admission portals for each course, there is duplication of names,” said Vaishali Bafna from SYSCOM. Bafna said a common portal would help in listing aspirants who are left to get seats and help the education department and the colleges.

This year, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR), 60,000 students were left without a junior college seat even after four admission rounds as per the data from the education department. However, a large number of students who had registered for FYJC in the city had already secured admission elsewhere even as their names kept appearing in subsequent lists. “My son had registered for FYJC , but later decided to join an ITI. His name kept appearing in the lists, but we didn’t report to colleges and instead, confirmed an ITI seat,” said a parent from Mira Road.

