Home / Mumbai News / Actor’s tweet helps cops save 6-year-old from thrashing over theft

Actor’s tweet helps cops save 6-year-old from thrashing over theft

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Acting on a video tweeted by a Mumbai-based stand-up comedian on Tuesday, Bandra police rescued a six-year-old boy being beaten by an autorickshaw driver who suspected him of theft.

According to police, when comedian and actor Sundeep Sharma saw the driver beating the minor, he recorded a video, uploaded it on Twitter and tagged Mumbai Police.

Immediately, Bandra police reached the spot, rescued the kid and handed him over to his parents.

The driver, Sajid Salim Shaikh, 31, was booked under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

“On Tuesday, I was near a shop near Bazm-e- Mohammadi Masjid, Bandra (West). Around 3.30 pm, I saw two people beating a child. I immediately took a video, captured some pictures and informed the police through Twitter,” Sharma told HT.

Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Bandra police station, said, “Woman police constable Diksha More of the Twitter cell immediately informed the main control room and the Bandra police station. Our team then reached the spot and rescued the child . We have booked the driver and are investigating the case.”

Shaikh, a Bandra resident, used to park his vehicle between 2pm and 4pm at a spot in Bandra and go for lunch. On February 24, when he returned from lunch, he found his cash and driving licence missing from the glove compartment.

Shaikh suspected the six-year-old loitering nearby of the theft.

The next day, Shaikh parked his vehicle at the same place and asked his wife to keep watch. As soon as the child started searching the auto, they caught him and assaulted him.

Police suspect that the child may have been instructed by his parents to commit such theft The father of the child works as a security guard and mother is a home maker.

Mumbai News