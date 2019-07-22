After actor’s online post, Thane civic body fixes AC at Ghanekar hall

A day after Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav posted a video highlighting the faulty air-conditioning (AC) at Thane’s Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) repaired it.

Jadhav, who was at the theatre on Saturday evening to perform a Marathi play, was irked at the inconvenience caused by the non-functioning AC and in his video, says this was not the first time he has encountered such a problem at the venue.

Jadhav, in his video, says that he resorted to posting his problems online because his complaints about the state of the auditorium went unheard by its management.

The civic body, however, claimed repair work in the venue had caused a technical snag in the AC’s functioning.

“Following the actor’s complaint, we inspected the auditorium. The functioning of the AC was affected while a repair of the stage’s false ceiling was undertaken. The problem has been fixed now and we will take care that no such inconvenience is caused to actors performing at the auditorium n the future,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The 1,200-seater Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium was built by TMC in 2011 and has since then encountered problems such as ceiling collapses, roof leakages and faulty acoustics. In February 2018, locals also complained of the theatre not being kept clean by the municipal body.

