After building collapse, homeless residents protest against civic body

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:23 IST

Around 50 residents, who have been left homeless following a building collapse in Ulhasnagar, gathered at Mahak apartments — which recently witnessed such a disaster — on Friday to launch an indefinite hunger strike against the civic body.

The protesters said the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) failed to meet their demands or clarify their status regarding rehabilitation and temporary shelters.

“We have been homeless for the past three weeks and the civic body has done nothing. Officials have not even asked if we have a roof over our head,” said Paras Doulatramani, 32, who lived in the B wing of Mahak apartments with his elderly mother until they were vacated.

“Some of us are facing health issues and yet, fighting for our basic needs,” he said.

On August 13, A wing of Mahak apartments at Camp 3 collapsed, leaving 31 families homeless.

Following the incident, residents of B wing and the other three complexes were vacated by the civic body.

Earlier, the residents protested outside the UMC’s headquarters, demanding rehabilitation.

“This time it’s not only residents from Mahak apartments but also those who lost their homes earlier,” said Sanjay Lulla, 32, who used to live in B wing of Mahak apartments.

Residents said they often revisit the site to check if they can retrieve any of their belongings.

On Friday, many children who lived in the complex looked for their books or toys in the rubble and debris.

“People are collecting as many belongings as possible, including utensils, hoping to start afresh,” said Sashikant Dayma, a social activist.

Meanwhile, dumper trucks continued clearing debris from the site at Camp 3.

Residents who lived in the nearby buildings, which were declared unsafe after the collapse, said they returned to their flats at night because they did not have an accommodation.

“Most of us are living with our relatives. People are still coming to their flats and sleeping here. In the morning, they leave. They are left with no option,” said Lulla.

Lending support to the protest were former residents of Nilkanth apartments, from Camp 1, which was razed six years ago after it tilted.

“Twenty-two families who left that building have still not been helped by the civic body or the government. We are all living in Kalyan on rent,” said Kaanchan Hinduja, 47, who lives with three other members of her family.

A UMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The matter of rehabilitating the residents can only be addressed under the cluster development scheme, for which the civic body chief has approached the state government to sanction the pending development control rules.”

