After Karnataka Police probe, Maha to seek Ravi Pujari’s custody

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:28 IST

Gangster and a former aide of Chhota Rajan, Ravi Pujari, 52, who was wanted in over 200 cases of murder, kidnapping, and extortion registered across the country, was remanded in 14-day police custody by the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru on Monday.

Pujari was brought to India early on Monday from Senegal by a team of senior police officers.

Maharashtra Police have now decided to demand custody of Pujari after the Karnataka Police complete their interrogation.

Both the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police have already been in touch with their counterparts in Karnataka for the same.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said, “Pujari has already reached Bengaluru. There are many cases registered against him in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. We have sought Pujari’s custody for interrogation after the interrogation of the Karnataka Police gets over. Our officers have spoken to their counterparts in Karnataka.”

The home minister said there are a number of cases registered against Pujari in Mumbai and Maharashtra too, thus making the interrogation by state police imperative.

“Once the Karnataka Police investigate him in all the cases registered in the state and charge sheets are submitted, other agencies will get an opportunity to try him under the law,” said Amar Kumar Pandey, additional director-general of police, Karnataka.