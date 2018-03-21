After KEM ceiling collapse, BMC to carry out structural audit of major hospitals

After the ceiling of a civic hospital’s ward recently collapsed, injuring two patients, I A Kundan, additional municipal commissioner, has ordered the structural audit for all major civic hospitals. The entire report will be submitted to civic chief Ajoy Mehta.

Kundan said, “We will first audit major hospitals, namely Cooper, Sion, BYL Nair and KEM. After this, the 16 peripheral municipal hospitals will be audited.” The structural audit will be carried out by the health infrastructure cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), she added.

The ceiling of a ward in King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital collapsed on March 14, injuring two patients who were admitted for dialysis at the civic-run hospital.

Councillors say that this is not the first such incident, as the civic-run hospitals are poorly maintained.

Sachin Padwal, corporator, had written to the administration regarding the need for structural audits. “Such incidences have become regular at several civic-run hospitals. Around two months ago, a slab had collapsed at KEM hospital while doctors were conducting an autopsy. There are many buildings in KEM hospital alone which are old and need immediate repairing. I have been raising this issue since the past two months, however, the civic body agreed for the audit only after the incident at the dialysis ward in KEM.”

The decision to either repair the buildings or construct new ones will be taken once the audit report is submitted.