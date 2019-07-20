After Mumbai building collapse, more BMC officials may be pulled up

After the suspension of assistant commissioner of B ward Vivek Rahi in the wake of the Dongri building collapse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to act against other officials if they are found to have neglected illegal constructions in the ward that covers Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid and Pydhonie.

A four-storey building in Dongri, Kesarbai, came crashing down on Tuesday, killing 13 residents.

The BMC on Friday initiated a departmental inquiry against Rahi and other B ward officers. Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Thursday directed the BMC’s vigilance department to verify the complaints that have started to pour in after the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Makarand Narvekar, too, complained of illegal constructions in five buildings in Dongri. Two officers from the vigilance department have inspected the structures mentioned by Narvekar, and recommended the administration carry out a detailed inspection.

A senior civic officer privy to the recommendations said, “A visual inspection of the buildings points at illegal constructions. Some buildings that the team wanted to inspect were not found. So the report suggests a detailed inspection.”

Following these recommendations, Pardeshi suspended Rahi. “Action against the B ward assistant commissioner was exemplary. The BMC wants to set a strong precedent so officers deal with illegal constructions seriously.”

Narvekar said, “Being the chairperson of the committee for A, B, and E wards, I received a lot of complaints from residents. I compiled all complaints and forwarded them to the municipal commissioner on Wednesday. He assured that action will be taken within 24 hours.”

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:08 IST