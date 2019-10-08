After Thai court order, Chhota Shakeel aide returns to Pakistan; handles Dawood’s business

mumbai

After Thailand rejected India’s plea seeking the extradition of Munna Jhingada, a key aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, police sources say Jhingada has been entrusted with handling fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s real estate business in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Indian agencies say the Thai court’s order makes it nearly impossible to bring Jhingada back to India where he is wanted for multiple crimes, including murder and extortion.

Born Sayyad Muzzakkir Muddasar Hussain in Uttar Pradesh, Jhingada was a long-time resident of Jogeshwari (East) in Mumbai. He was arrested in Thailand in 2000, after a failed assassination attempt on Chhota Rajan, a rival of Ibrahim. The Thai police found a Pakistani passport on Jhingada that identified him as Mohammad Saleem, which would eventually led to a tussle with both India and Pakistan claiming Jhingada as their citizen. In September, Jhingada was deemed a Pakistani national by a court in Thailand and set free.

“Jhingada is in Pakistan now and the court in Thailand has declared him a Pakistani national. Pakistan will deny the fact that he is Munna Jhingada,” said a Mumbai Police officer.

According to police officials in India, Jhingada landed in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 16. Sources say he has been entrusted with the D-company’s real estate business in Pakistan and UAE. Prior to being arrested in Thailand, Jhingada had invested in the real estate business and put his money into companies that had projects in Pakistan, Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, said sources.

Although the Thai court declared Jhingada was a Pakistani national named Mohammad Saleem, Mumbai Police has a criminal record for Jhingada dating back to 1990 and his family lives in Jogeshwari (East). However, Jhingada’s ailing parents –Syed Modassir Hussain, 78, and Nazneen Syed, 73 – refused to comment on the fugitive gangster and maintained they have nothing to do with either him or his activities. Jhingada’s brother, Imran, was killed in an encounter in November 2009.

