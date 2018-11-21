AI pilot removed from board after failing alcohol test

A senior Air India pilot, Captain Arvind Kathpalia, who failed an alcohol test early this month, was removed from the airline’s board of directors and redesignated as an executive director (ED).

The decision came after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), country’s aviation regulator, suspended Kathpalia’s license for three years on November 12.

Kathpalia was found positive in his breathalyser test on November 11 before operating a Delhi-London flight.

On November 13, the airline took him off as the director (operations).

A senior Air India official, said, “There has not been an internal order stating the demotion of Kathpalia. However, the decision has been taken after the DGCA wrote to the airline about the suspension orders.”

However, Air India spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Aviation expert Vipul Saxena, said, “The removal of Kathpalia from the airline’s board of directors is an administrative action. Punitive action for misconduct should be taken only after internal enquiry by Air India.”

Kathpalia was suspended for three months in January when he was tested positive for alcohol consumption during a pre-flight breathalyser test. He had resumed duty after that.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 00:20 IST