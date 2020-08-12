e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / AI pilots' union seeks DGCA chief's removal 

AI pilots’ union seeks DGCA chief’s removal 

The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode.

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:25 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai

The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode.(PTI)
         

Pilots from Air India on Tuesday wrote to the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri asking him to immediately replace director general of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with an officer who possesses knowledge of aviation. The pilots have raised questions on DG Arun Kumar who in an interview to one of the media channels made statements on the deceased pilots’ landing method in last week’s plane crash in Kozhikode.

The Air Indian pilots unions- Indian pilots Guild (flying Boeing aircraft) and Indian Commercial Pilots Guild (ICPA) in the letter stated, ‘It has come to our notice that...Arun Kumar, IAS, in a nationally televised interview conducted moments after the catastrophic accident of Air India Express Flight..has gone on record to state.. “...two fellows are dead …. and the landing it seems was not appropriate….”. In another televised interview he also mentioned as follows: “…landing was not smooth….”.

The letter written on Tuesday read, ‘The DGCA’s hasty comments on TV clearly appeared to be biased, unprofessional, premature and presumptive...”.

When contacted, Kumar, DG, DGCA, said, “Good luck to them.” Aviation ministry spokesperson could not be reached.

