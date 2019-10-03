Air India pays tribute to Gandhi with image on plane

mumbai

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:02 IST

National carrier Air India has painted the image of Mahatma Gandhi on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft to pay tribute to him on his 150th birth anniversary. The 11 x 4.9 feet Gandhi image was painted at the airline’s hangar at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “The entire work has been done by an in-house team [airline’s maintenance team of A320] after taking all the required approvals.”

The airline will operate this aircraft between Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday and its first operation for the day, as flight AI 317 with 156 passengers, took off from Delhi at 1pm and landed Mumbai at around 3.30pm.

Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director of Air India, has decided to paint each aircraft of models Boeing B747, B777, B787, Airbus A320 and ATR with Gandhi’s image in the next 15 days.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:02 IST