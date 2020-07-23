e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management

mumbai Updated: Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Air India’s (AI) senior pilots have expressed discontent over the differences in pay cuts announced by the national carrier for pilots and senior management. They claim that the salaries of top AI officials have been reduced by a smaller percentage, as compared to their own.

Pay of AI pilots has been reduced by 60% (40% on salary and 85% on flying allowances) owing to the new wage structure and leave without pay policy. The airline management, on the other hand, has taken a 50% cut on just their allowances.

Senior pilots, unhappy with the decision, said allowances paid to high-ranking officials are a small portion of their salaries, unlike that of pilots, whose allowances constitute 70% of their salaries.

Explaining the matter, a senior pilot said the airline has imposed a 40% pay cut on their gross salary and also reduced their flying allowance.

“Other airlines have announced an overall percentage cut on the gross salary. Air India has announced a 40% salary cut for pilots and will also pay allowances for a maximum of 20 hours of flight time instead of 70. With the current situation, when the demand is low and flight operations are restricted, it is impossible to fly for 70 hours. All the top officials are aware of this,” said an airline official.

When contacted, Air India did not comment on the matter.

Another senior pilot said, “Senior management has taken a cut on just arbitrary allowances, which comprises around 20% of their salary, so their cut comes down to just about 3-5%. Deductions have been strategically applied majorly on flying allowances; this move targets only pilots and brings down a pilot’s gross salary by 60-65 % on average.”

“We are still ready to take the cut in the interest of the company, but the top bosses must lead by example by agreeing to the same income loss as the frontline workers. It’s like cutting doctors’ pay during the Covid pandemic, but protecting the pay of those in the hospital accounts section,” said a senior pilot.

He said that the pilots were not only flying to bring back stranded Indians but also to transport necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines during the lockdown.

“If a pilot gets infected with the virus, he is de-rostered without pay. He has to prove his complete medical fitness before boarding a flight. If a pilot sustains long-term lung damage or neurological or cardiovascular damage as a side effect of Covid-19, he will lose his livelihood,” the pilot added.

Jitender Bhargava, former executive director of Air India, said, “The airline’s senior management should set an example for its employees by taking at least an equivalent pay cut if not more than their staff. This wage structure is a poor decision taken by the airline.”

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
India a key partner, pillar of US foreign policy: Pompeo
India a key partner, pillar of US foreign policy: Pompeo
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In