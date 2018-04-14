To protest against privatisation, Unions will wear ‘Save Air India’ badges

In an attempt to save the national carrier, Air India, from being privatised, the airline unions and its subsidiaries will be wearing ‘Save Air India’ badges from April 16 as a protest against privatisation.

The unions and joint forums of the airline came up with the notice on April 13. This notice was addressed to the airline’s top management. It stated that in order to protest program against the announced disinvestment of the national carrier and its subsidiaries, members of all the unions/ guild/association of Air India along with its subsidiaries will be wearing badges from Monday onwards.

The unions to participate in the protest include Air Corporation Employees Union, All India Service Engineers’ Association, Air India Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employee Guild, Air India Aircraft Engineers’ Association, All India Aircraft Engineers’ Association, Air India Engineers Association and United Air India Officers Association and Aviation Industry Employees.

Not only this, some of the employees on Tuesday had a protest meeting against the sale of national carrier to private airlines. The protest that lasted for 30 minutes, had the airlines spreading awareness about the threat due to privatisation that would be caused on the employees job. The airline forum had then said that by holding such meetings they are trying to create awareness among employees about impending job losses.