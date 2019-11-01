Airoli centre to restart flamingo tour to restart from November 15

mumbai

The state mangrove cell’s coastal and marine biodiversity centre (CMBC) at Airoli will restart boat tours from November 15.

Those who want to see flamingoes, seagulls, mangroves and the ecology along the creek can go on a boat ride.

The tour was stopped in June following the onset of monsoon. With flamingoes now arriving in the region, bird and nature lovers can now go on an eco-tour of Thane creek.

NG Kokre, range forest officer, said, “Due to post-monsoon showers, the number of flamingoes that arrived so far is fewer than previous years.”

He added, “However, we are expecting a large number of flamingoes in the next few days in the creek area. We will start the boat services on November 15.”

The boat tour will be from Airoli to Vashi and Vikhroli area.

“It is a great place for people to see nature and the migratory birds that have started arriving. The tour covers 10 km of the creek area in around 45 minutes. The trips will be organised based on the high tide in the area,” said Kokre.

