Ajit’s revolt could pave the way for Supriya’s elevation

mumbai

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 00:47 IST

With Ajit Pawar – who was seen as number two in the party after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar – rebelling against the party, Supriya Sule is likely to play a bigger role in the NCP.

Sule, daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, was introduced to active politics a little before 2006 when she was nominated by the party for Rajya Sabha by-election. Later in 2009, she took over Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by Pawar himself. Since then she has been representing Baramati as Pawar preferred to go to Rajya Sabha.

Though there were speculations that she could be projected as Pawar’s political heir, it was Ajit who was number two in party for all practical purposes. Right from handling organisational matters to election management, Ajit played significant role. He had a say in deciding party candidates. In recent Assembly elections too, several Ajit supporters were given tickets by the party. The two siblings shared cordial relations but Ajit’s aides used to say that their leader was also unhappy with his uncle because the latter was promoting Sule.

On her part, Sule often insisted that her role was in Delhi as she was a Member of Parliament (MP) and Ajit was looking after the party matters in Maharashtra.

Things could change with Ajit’s rebellion now. At this juncture it is not clear whether he would return to the party or go ahead with his plan. If he stays put where he is, Sule will now be seen as Pawar’s political heir. Even if Ajit returns to the party, she is expected to play a bigger role in the party as Pawar won’t trust him now.

“In past few years, it is clearly visible that Supriya is involved in decision-making process. She also played a role when Pawarsaheb’s decision to appoint Jayant Patil as state unit chief. If Ajit is going out of the party, she is surely to play a bigger role. She can even be elevated as number two in the party in the coming days,”said a senior leader of the party who did not want to be named since it was a sensitive issue in the party.

“I will be leading from the front,”Sule reacted on social media as the current political crisis hit her party and family.

Born in 1969, Sule is a graduate in microbiology. After her marriage, she was staying in the United States and later in Singapore, owing to her husband Sadanand Sule’s occupation.

Even after returning to India, she was not interested in politics. She was involved in educational activities and it was only in mid-2000s, she became active in politics.

In the past few years, however, she started taking keen interest in organisational matters of the party. In 2012, she formed Rashtravardi Yuvati Congress, a wing of young women, and built a network across the state. She also campaigned actively in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It won’t be surprising if she now comes ahead as NCP’s new face.

“It is not like she will replace Ajit Pawar overnight. Her style of handling matters is different from her brother. She has lot of interest in NCP’s organisational issues. The party is likely to see her taking up more responsibilities in the coming days. She could emerge as a fresh face of the party,”opined political analyst Padmabhushan Deshpande.