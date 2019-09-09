Akhand Bhimjyot to be inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis on September 11

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the ‘Akhand Bhimjyot’ on September 11. The Akhand Bhimjyot is a torch that will burn permanently. It has been built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST