All gyms in state to be inspected for supplements

mumbai

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:05 IST

Taking serious note of deaths owing to consumption of steroids and banned supplements, the government, in a first, will conduct inspection of gyms across the state. The announcement was made by food and drug administration (FDA) minister Dr Rajendra Shingne in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Dr Shingne also announced setting up of an expert committee to see if the state can bring in a legislation against online sale of whey protein and supplements having steroids.

Last month, a bodybuilder from Mumbra in Thane district died due to excessive intake of steroids. A similar case was reported in Kalyan.

The issue was raised by legislators who demanded strict action against those selling steroids and other banned supplements.

BJP legislator Captain Tamil Selvan said anabolic steroids are dangerous for the human body, but are still available in market and sportsmen hoping for health benefits use them without understanding the toll it can take on one’s health.

In his reply, Dr Shingne said, “The state will conduct inspection of all gyms in the state by forming teams comprising food inspector, drug inspector and policemen. Action will be taken against gyms selling banned supplement or steroids. The inspection will be done in six months.”

He further said the FDA has already carried out a campaign and took 26 samples of whey protein from several places to check if steroids are added in any of them. “We are waiting for test reports and will initiate action if we find anything illegal,” the minister said.

Shingne said the central government is in the process of modifying the Food Safety and Standards Act. “The state will also constitute a committee of experts to see if the state needs to enact a separate law against online sale of whey protein and supplements having steroids,” he said.