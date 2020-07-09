e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Allow us to ferry all passengers, hike fare: Auto, taxi unions to state

Allow us to ferry all passengers, hike fare: Auto, taxi unions to state

mumbai Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:42 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In the second meeting of autorickshaw and taxi unions with the transport task force via video-conferencing on Wednesday, unions urged the state government to allow autorickshaws and taxis to carry regular passengers.

AL Quadros, leader of the city’s largest taximen’s union — Mumbai Taximen’s Union, represented other taxi and autorickshaw unions. Quadros asked the state government to provide financial relief to taxi and autorickshaw drivers along with allowing additional passengers.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for taxi and autorickshaw drivers in the state. Business has been completely down, and allowing only essential passengers has made it even more difficult for us. We have asked the government to allow us to carry normal passengers. We have also sought financial aid of ₹10,000 per month to the drivers during the lockdown,” he said.

Autorickshaw and taxi unions have also asked for an increase in fare. Taxi unions have asked to increase minimum fare from ₹22 to ₹25 and the same for autorickshaws from ₹18 to ₹22.

Auto unions also urged the state to release seized autos and to cancel e-challans during lockdown along with waiver of the interest of loans taken by autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra.

A 13-member transport task force, headed by transport minister Anil Parab, was formed on June 25 to address transportation issues in the state and to suggest measures on effective operations during the outbreak.

