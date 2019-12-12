e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Ambulance driver murdered in Bhiwandi; killers still at large

mumbai Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:55 IST
Anamika Gharat
A 25-year-old man was found murdered and his body thrown near Bhiwandi water purification plant.

Rajesh Bidlani, a driver, went missing from his home on November 20.

According to Mahatma Phule police, his family members filed a missing person complaint on November 23.

Assistant police inspector D Sarode said, “We have started investigating the case and scanned CCTV footage. He used to drive an ambulance and the vehicle was seen in Kalyan area and then he went missing.”

Constable Dhananjay Sonale received information that some men were seen throwing something near Bhiwandi water purification plant. Sarode said, “Our team went on the spot and found the body. We learnt that Bidlani had an affair with the wife of one of the accused. He might have killed Bidlani with help from his friends. We are yet to arrest accused.”

