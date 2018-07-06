Andheri bridge collapse: Mumbaiites have no time for railways’ public hearing

Despite numerous people witnessing the Andheri bridge collapse, citizens did not turn up to depose during a hearing called by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Thursday. Another public hearing is likely to be called on Tuesday.

A few students from St. Xavier’s College attended the hearing and suggested different measures during emergencies.

The suggestions include structural audit of all cantilevered bridges across the railway network; special provisions for differently-abled during disruptions; providing other modes of transport to stranded commuters; and a robust redressal mechanism to deal with emergencies such as the bridge collapse.

During the enquiry, which took place at Mumbai Central on Thursday, the CRS questioned railway employees who were present at the time of the incident.

“Prima facie, it seems that overloading and corrosion of steel could have led to the collapse of part of the bridge. A team of experts from IIT-Bombay will inspect the site on Friday. They will study the drawings of the bridge,” said a senior WR official on condition of anonymity.

Hours after the tragedy, railway minister Piyush Goyal ordered an enquiry by the CRS. The report will be submitted in 15 days.