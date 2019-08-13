Anees Ibrahim’s close aide arrested at Kerala airport

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:50 IST

The anti-extortion cell of Mumbai crime branch on Monday arrested Mohammed Altaf Abdul Latif Sayyed, 51 — a Dawood Ibrahim gang member who looked after the hawala deals for Anees Ibrahim’s faction of the gang — at Kannur airport in Kerala, crime branch sources said.

A lookout circular (LOC) was earlier issued against Sayyed by the Mumbai Police.

On Monday, he was nabbed by the security officials and handed over to Mumbai crime branch officers, after he arrived at Kannur airport from Dubai. Santosh Rastogi, joint commissioner of police (crime), Mumbai, confirmed the development.

Sayyed is a Navi Mumbai resident. He is a close aide of Anees Ibrahim and has been associated with the gang for more than 15 years, the police said. He was produced before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court where the crime branch sought his custody for interrogation.

The chief public prosecutor Jaysingh Desai argued that Sayyed worked as a manager for Anees and handled his hawala transactions in the country and in Dubai. The prosecution argued that Sayyed carried two passports and would travel on the second passport obtained under a different name.

As per the prosecution’s case, in 2018, Anees — through his aide Ramdas Rahane — threatened to kill a city-based hotelier and demanded extortion money. Police had arrested four members of the gang in December.

“During investigation, Sayyed’s name had come up in the case,” said inspector Ajay Sawant of the anti-extortion cell.

