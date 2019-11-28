Artworks of Sudhir Patwardhan, Reena Kallat on display in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:25 IST

Two Mumbai-based artists are opening in the city this weekend. At the National Gallery of Modern Art, Walking Through Soul City, a retrospective on painter Sudhir Patwardhan’s works, will open on November 30. It is curated by Nancy Adajania and will showcase over 200 of the former radiologist’s paintings over five decades.

Far from the much-touted finance and fashion avenues, Patwardhan’s Mumbai is of life and tensions on the ground, where the 99% work, live and eat, where the land is perpetually under construction, where humanity endures as a city bears down on them.

“People across classes can relate to Sudhir’s work, it is very legible,” says Adajania, a long-time friend of Patwardhan. “We think we know the people in his paintings. That ‘City Girl’ whose shadow walks faster than her or that wounded worker. One of the aims of this retrospective is to defamiliarise the familiar. Show the viewers a Sudhir they think they know, but do not actually.”

Patwardhan’s retrospective covers the distinct phases of his career. His Marxist phase during the textile strikes of the ’70s and ’80s, the Bombay riots, Babri Masjid and the onslaught of globalisation in the ’90s, and the breaking up of unions have been interspersed with his more recent works. While Patwardhan has always been an ardent observer of the city, he has trained his eye away from the street to his own space, to produce more biographical works on the issues of being an artist, the working of an artist’s studio, ageing and family.

For instance, at the exhibition, a viewer will get to see the painting, Erase, a work from 2017, a panoramic view of the artist in his home, with a paint-stained rag in his hand, getting ready to wipe off something, which is left to interpretation. This painting is flanked next to Accident on May Day, a painting from the 80s, which depicts an overcrowded train that has halted at a busy station, passengers and passersby carrying, as an injured man is carried away on a stretcher.

“Walking is a recurrent trope in Sudhir’s work. Walking to express solidarity or as an existentialist declaration. I have inserted the word ‘soul’ into the exhibition title to reveal the metaphysical dimension of his practice. I read Sudhir’s art as an interplay between his stated Marxist position and his affinity for philosophical idealism,” says Adajania.

Not far away, Reena Kallat’s show ‘Blind spots, opens at the Chemould Prescott Road gallery, with works that explore the themes of political borders and nature’s boundaries. Bird songs, disjointed letters of the alphabet and demarcation lines features the four works that make up Kallat’s show. She uses them to get the viewer to tune into nature’s signals that are often overlooked.

The sound installation, Chorus, uses pre-radar machines that tracked enemy aircraft sounds during World War II. On them, Kallat plays birdcalls to simulate interactions between the national birds of warring countries. Leaking Lines is a collection of ten frames with separation lines – such as the Radcliffe Line, Hindenberg Line, Maginot Line – made from electric wires, whose ends join up. In Shifting Ecotones-2, fragmented images of rivers are scattered across frames to represent the instability created by river disputes.

Her title installation, ‘Blind Spots’, is a video installation in which Kallat unfolds the preambles to constitutions of seven warring nations, as Snellen eye charts, letter by letter, side by side. The common words in the preambles are changed to braille, a metaphor for having lost sight of our common values such as equality, fraternity and liberty.

“The attempt is to look beyond the political borders, divisive histories that have shaped geographies to find continuities within natural boundaries created by mountains and rivers,” says Kallat. “We might claim ownership to these natural forms, but essentially the landscape, as with the birds, are unaware of our politics and seamlessly go across them.”

What: Walking Through Soul City. Sudhir Patwardhan: A Retrospective

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Colaba

When: November 30 to February 12, 2020 (closed on December 25, January 1 and January 26)

What: Reena Saini Kallat’s Blind Spots

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

When: November 30 to December 28 (closed on Sundays and December 25)