At 13.4° C, Mumbai records month’s lowest minimum temperature on Friday

Cool conditions in the city continued for the third consecutive day, as the temperature dropped to its lowest this month on Friday. While the Santacruz weather station recorded the night temperature at 13.4°C, which is 3.5 °C below normal, Colaba recorded 17.8 °C, which is 1.3°C below normal.

The maximum temperature on Friday in the suburbs was 27.5 °C – 3.1 °C below normal (lowest January day temperature since 2016) – while south Mumbai recorded 27 °C – 2.5 °C below normal.

The weather bureau said cool conditions are likely to continue.

“The western disturbance has led to fresh snowfall and rain over various parts of north India. As a result, cool northerly winds continue to keep day and night temperatures below the normal mark in Mumbai and its surrounding areas,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department. A clear sky with day and night temperatures expected at 29 and 14 degrees Celsius has been predicted for Saturday.

Friday was also the season’s second coldest day, with the lowest temperature for the season being recorded on December 27 at 12.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature for this month was previously recorded on January 9 at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

The city had recorded its lowest maximum temperature for January since 2014 on Wednesday and third lowest for January in 10 years, as Santacruz recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degree Celsius below normal.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 01:08 IST