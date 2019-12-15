e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

At 18°C, city records season’s coldest day

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:48 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the city recorded its lowest night temperature this season, the mercury dropped further on Saturday, making it the coldest day this winter.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 18 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree Celsius below normal, while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degree Celsius below normal. South Mumbai recorded a 2.5 degrees Celsius drop after 22 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday.

Parts of the northern suburbs recorded lower temperatures ranging between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau reiterated that drop in temperatures was due to the western disturbance that led to rain and snowfall in north India leading to cool northerly to northwesterly winds through the day. “Even the sea breeze has been setting in early leading to cool conditions,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) entered the ‘satisfactory’ category on Saturday as the pollutant measuring indicator recorded 98 after moderate AQI on Friday and poor on Wednesday and Thursday. “Low moisture and increase wind speed are helping keep pollution levels low,” said Kamble.

An AQI of 92 has been predicted for Sunday by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and a clear sky has been predicted by IMD.

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
3 dead, several hurt in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh blaze days after Anaj Mandi fire
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News