At Dussehra rally today: Sena to kick off poll campaign; will Aaditya address the cadre?

The Shiv Sena will kick off its poll campaign on Tuesday, with party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Thackeray, in his annual rally on Dussehra, is expected to briefly lay out the party’s campaign plan. Party insiders said Thackeray scion Aaditya, who is contesting his first election from Worli, could also speak at the rally.

Traditionally, the Dussehra rally of the Sena is where the party chief gives out his political message to the cadre.

According to Sena functionaries, Thackeray is expected to give the reasons why he agreed to fewer seats in the alliance.

He is also expected to outline the party’s focus on farmers’ issues and agrarian distress in the state. The Sena chief could also touch upon national issues, including the Ram Mandir, Kashmir and Article 370, party insiders said.

“Like every year, he would speak on issues the state is facing. This time, as we are in an election year, his focus would be on the party’s promises and vision for the next five years. He could speak on farmers’ plight and the agrarian crisis. Uddhavji can take up the issue of crop insurance again. Hindutva, being the core of Shiv Sena, Uddhavji will talk about Ram Mandir,” a senior party functionary said.

A party functionary said that deliberations are on whether Aaditya should speak at the rally too. If Aaditya, who was launched by party founder Bal Thackeray in a Dussehra rally in 2010, speaks, it would be his first speech at the party’s annual event. “He should speak from Shivaji Park. It is an election year, he is also contesting, but so far no decision has been taken,” a senior party leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold nine rallies, while Union home minister and party chief Amit Shah will hold 18 rallies in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly polls. Modi is likely to hold his first rally on October 9.

