e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations

Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations

mumbai Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Western Railway (WR) will introduce automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) screens at the city’s major railway stations soon. The ATMA screens will help limit physical contact between passengers and railway employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ATMA digital screens will be placed at the entrance of railway stations and will take thermal screenings of passengers and check their tickets.

The screens will be placed at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, and Borivli railway stations and will be used for five years.

“The digital screens will help limit direct contact, and monitoring of passengers will also be easy,” said a WR official.

ATMA will also be able to check if passengers are wearing masks or not. Post the screenings, passengers will have to sanitise their hands, and only then will they be allowed to board the train. Presently, one digital screen has been introduced at Nagpur railway station, and Central Railway (CR) plans on introducing the screens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

The railways also introduced infrared cameras to conduct thermal screenings of passengers at CSMT and LTT, and a robotic system at Pune railway station has been set up for the same purpose.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
Covid update: 3 new symptoms; Trump campaign hit; India’s recovery rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In