BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Malwani police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student from Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a Malad nutritionist.

The case was registered on Thursday after the police received an application from the 20-year-old complainant, alleging that the accused had been sexually assaulting her from the past five years on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant later discovered that the man was in a relationship with another woman. After the nutritionist confronted him, he refused to marry her.

“Following her complaint, we registered a first information report against the accused against the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as the woman was a minor five years ago.”

