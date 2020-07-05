e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Banks told to issue ID cards to staff for train commute

Banks told to issue ID cards to staff for train commute

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Maharashtra has written to banks in Mumbai asking them to issue identification cards to its employees for travelling by local trains in the city.

The association of bankers raised concern after a few employees complained that they are not being permitted to travel in locals by Central and Western railway authorities.

“It has been informed that some of the bank employees are still facing problems since the names of merged banks are not appearing on the list of nationalised banks. It is suggested that banks issue proper identification cards to their staff and in case of merged banks, identification cards are issued by merged identities,” states the letter written by Pramod Datar, general manager and convener, SLBC Maharashtra. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the chief secretary of Maharashtra.

Central and Western Railway started allowing employees working in nationalised banks to travel by local trains on July 1. The state government had written to the railway ministry to include more employees under essential workers. Additional employees include employees working in the Central government, defence, postal service, nationalised banks, income tax, customs, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Raj Bhavan.

Earlier employees working in public and private hospitals, municipal corporations, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were permitted to travel by local trains.

