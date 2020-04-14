BEST buses used to distribute 12,600 sanitary napkin packets

mumbai

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:39 IST

Apart from distributing food packets across the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking’s (BEST) AC mini buses were also used to distribute sanitary napkins across the city on Monday and Tuesday. The buses were used to distribute 12,600 packs consisting eight sanitary napkins each given by Procter and Gamble in the M ward, in an initiative taken by the state and BMC.