BEST union threatens stir, asks staff to stay home if management fails to enure safety amid Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:49 IST

A union of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) workers, BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), has given a call to the employees to stay home from Monday and not report for duties if the list of demands by the union is not accepted by the administration.

This was decided after three more personnel tested positive by taking the toll of infected staff to 98 on Thursday. Worker’s union leader Shashank Rao said, BEST drivers and conductors are frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis. Union has been repeatedly demanding protection for workers who were exposed” to the virus and alleged that the administration has done precious little. “We have waited for long and now we want all workers to be safe and stay home from Monday if the management fails to give us facilities for a safe working environment,’’ he said.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said he had not received a complaint from any worker and the undertaking was providing protection and medical care to all workers besides special allowances at work.

As per BSKKS, BEST administration should provide proper quarantine and hospitalisation facilities with proper food, water, medicines, being arranged by the undertaking.BSKKS demands include comprehensive medical insurance of ₹1 crore for employee and their family members, mandatory health check-up of all employees and, a separate dedicated hospital for BEST staff.