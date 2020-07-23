e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Beware of scamsters offering Mhada flats, homebuyers warned

Beware of scamsters offering Mhada flats, homebuyers warned

mumbai Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:35 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has cautioned homebuyers not to fall prey to fraudsters falsely advertising low-cost Mhada houses at Dadar and duping people of money.

The racket came to light when some homebuyers approached Mhada claiming officials were calling them asking them to apply for subsidised flats.

The fraudsters have also published advertisements on some housing portals. They are asking buyers to deposit money through online modes, such as Paytm, to take part in the lottery.

According to Vaishali Gadpale, chief public relations officer of Mhada, people should not fall prey to such mechanisms. “We don’t have any project in Dadar. In addition, our officials do not call people to take part in lottery. We don’t want people to lose their hard-earned money to these cheaters,” said Gadpale.

Mhada vigilance department has taken over the case and have started their investigation.

The accused are allegedly advertising 1 room kitchen, 1 bedroom hall kitchen (BHK) and 2 BHK flats and started an account named ‘Corporate central collective hub, MHADA’ to fool victims while depositing money.

One of the homebuyers, who received such call, said he was told that it was a life-time opportunity and that he had to first deposit ₹3,500 as initial payment to take part in the lottery. However, when he asked for the eligibility criteria, he was told everything would be taken care of and the details would be shared after he deposited the money. He got suspicious and approached Mhada.

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
Former JD(S) Karnataka chief AH Vishwanath nominated to Vidhana Parishad
Former JD(S) Karnataka chief AH Vishwanath nominated to Vidhana Parishad
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In