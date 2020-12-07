Bharat Bandh: BEST buses, cabs, autos to ply as usual on Mumbai roads

mumbai

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will operate as usual on Tuesday and will not take part in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the farmers protesting near Delhi against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre in September.

“BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of ‘Bharat Bandh’. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow,” BEST public relations officer told news agency ANI.

Taxi and autos will also not take part in the countrywide strike that is being supported by the Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with a joint platform of 10 central trade unions.

Farmers have been protesting against the three laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - since November 26 and demanding that they be repealed.

“We don’t want to cause problems for the common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for their offices on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm,” ANI quoted BKU’s Rakesh Tikait. “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said. “It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don’t support some of the policies of the Govt of India,” Tikait added.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday issued advisory for the strike and asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security. The Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.