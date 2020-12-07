e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bharat Bandh: BEST buses, cabs, autos to ply as usual on Mumbai roads

Bharat Bandh: BEST buses, cabs, autos to ply as usual on Mumbai roads

“BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of ‘Bharat Bandh’. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow,” BEST public relations officer told news agency ANI.

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of the BEST buses in Mumbai.
A file photo of the BEST buses in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
         

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will operate as usual on Tuesday and will not take part in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the farmers protesting near Delhi against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre in September.

“BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of ‘Bharat Bandh’. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow,” BEST public relations officer told news agency ANI.

Taxi and autos will also not take part in the countrywide strike that is being supported by the Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with a joint platform of 10 central trade unions.

Farmers have been protesting against the three laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - since November 26 and demanding that they be repealed.

“We don’t want to cause problems for the common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for their offices on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm,” ANI quoted BKU’s Rakesh Tikait. “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said. “It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don’t support some of the policies of the Govt of India,” Tikait added.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday issued advisory for the strike and asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security. The Union Home Ministry also said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

tags
top news
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In