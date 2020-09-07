Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao’s sons-in-law served notices to appear before NIA

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:31 IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has served notices on two sons-in-law of outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), or CPI (Maoist’s), ideologue and poet Pendyala Varavara Rao (81) asking them to appear before the probe agency authorities on Wednesday (September 9) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Rao’s second son-in-law K V Kurmanath, a senior journalist with a national business daily, and the youngest son-in-law K Satyanarayana, a professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad, received notices under Sections 160 and 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to appear before the NIA authorities in Mumbai at 10 am on Wednesday.

Rao has been in jail for over 18 months after being arrested by Maharashtra Police on charges of links with the outlawed CPI-Maoist.

Also Read: Varavara Rao released from hospital after Covid treatment; back in jail

“In August 2018, Pune Police had raided my flat and that of Satyanarayana and seized the hard discs of our computers, pen drives, books and some other materials apparently in a bid to collect alleged incriminating evidence against my father-in-law. May be, the NIA authorities want to question us in connection with the same case,” Kurmanath told HT.

Satyanarayana described NIA’s notice as distressing.

“The NIA notice adds to our family distress at a time when my father-in-law’s (Rao’s) health condition is not good and the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is spreading at a rapid pace in Mumbai. I am summoned to Mumbai amid these terrible times,” he said.

He stated that the Pune Police had raided his flat in August 2018 on the pretext of collecting evidence against Rao. “I had stated then that I was in no way connected to the Bhima Koregaon case. The fact that Rao is my father-in-law was the only reason to raid my house and cause mental agony.”

Rao, the revolutionary poet, was arrested by the Maharashtra Police on August 28, 2018, in connection with the Bhima Koregaon clashes in January that year.

Though he was released on bail later following a Supreme Court (SC) order, he was arrested by the Pune Police again in November on the charge of being a part of an alleged Maoist conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao and his family members have denied the allegation.

Initially, Rao was lodged in Yerawada jail and later shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

In July, Rao had shown signs of loss of memory, hallucination and gave incoherent replies to his wife during his telephonic conversation from the jail.

Also Read: P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report

Later, on July 15, he had tested Covid-19 positive and was taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. His family members were permitted to interact with him through video call. “Later, we were told he was discharged from hospital and taken back to the jail,” his family members said.