Biker crushed under tempo in Mumbai as he falls while evading pit

A 19-year-old was killed after being crushed under a tempo after he fell off his bike while evading a pit dug by the civic body, on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in Chembur, early on Monday.

The biker, identified as Huzuralam Sayyed, was not wearing a helmet. The pillion rider, the victim’s cousin, sustained injuries to his leg. The tempo driver was arrested for rash driving.

The Deonar police said Sayyed was on his way to a petrol pump around 12.05am, when he saw a yellow barricade in the middle of the road. In order to avoid crashing into the barricade, he swerved to the left, lost control of the bike and fell. “The two men were not wearing helmets. Sayyed’s head was crushed under the tempo, which was speeding behind their bike,” said Hanumat Khoparde, an officer from Deonar police station.

The duo was taken to a nearby hospital, where Sayyed was declared dead on arrival.

A senior official from the civic body’s bridges department said, “The BMC is building a flyover, which will cross over from Shivaji Nagar junction, Baiganwadi junction and Dumping Road junction. About 70% of the work is done and by next year, hopefully that work will be completed. It’s been 48 hours, but I’ve not yet got any information about the incident and it is not pertaining to the BMC to take any action. The traffic police department will handle it.”

After the accident, Sayyed’s relatives staged a raasta roko, which slowed down traffic on the Eastern Express Highway. “There are many such pits dug up by the civic body, which are dangerous,” said Atif, another cousin of the victim, adding that the police have assured them that they would talk to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), regarding covering up these pits.

The Deonar police said the tempo driver, Kamal Kumar Mishra, was arrested and booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. In May, another 19-year-old, Maaj Juber Jamadar, had lost his life, while his cousin, Ruman Rizwan Jamadar, 18, was injured in a similar accident on the same stretch. The two were riding towards Mankhurd.

