Birds lose habitat to constructions, shift from lesser green Dombivli

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:39 IST

There are fewer birds in areas which used to be a hotspot for bird watchers.

Nature enthusiasts have noticed a change in bird sighting patterns in areas such as Kachore Gaon and Bhopar in Dombivli.

Late and extended monsoon and increased construction activities in Dombivli and surrounding areas might be the reasons for fewer bird sightings this time around in the city.

With the depleting green cover and wetlands due to increasing construction activities, birds such as the black-tailed godwit and grey francolin, which were commonly spotted in these areas, are now dwindling.

Shyam Ghate, a bird watcher and nature enthusiast from Thane, said, “Three years ago, we noticed similar phenomena in Thane as well, when infrastructure development led to the loss of many natural habitats along Ghodbunder Road.”

“These birds may have moved to Dombivli or other places looking for habitats. To understand the impact of climatic conditions on birds, one needs to observe the pattern for a few seasons. However, construction activities have immediate effect on the environment,” said Ghate.

Kiran Kadam is a bird enthusiast and co-founder of Birds of Thane and Raigad (BOTR) — a group that conducts bird trails at least once a month in Dombivli and adjoining areas since 2011.

“We used to find about 100 species earlier. The number has dropped to 60 now. Although we are yet to figure out the exact data, birds like black-tailed godwit and grey francolin have become rare at their usual site in Bhopar,” said Kadam.

The rufous-bellied hawk-eagle, a species common to Mumbai’s forest areas, is being spotted in Badlapur’s Chikhloli dam area for the past two years.

“This is not their natural habitat, but construction activities and lack of space may have led to these birds migrating,” said Kadam.

Birds have also started selecting new habitats as there is a lack of green space, with wetlands and grasslands being converted into construction sites. Bird enthusiasts expressed concern about conservation, as birds have changed their migration routes in the last three to four years.

“Nilje lake is another spot where birds have lost their natural habitat owing to beautification of the lake. This has led to a drastic dip in bird sightings. Despite being a small patch, Bhopar has grassland which is uncommon in Mumbai. However, construction activities led to this patch being destroyed completely,” added Kadam.

Nature lovers said the banks of Ulhas river are a common spot for bird spotting.

Kachore Gaon, located close to Thakurli, has seen rampant construction activities that have a huge impact on bird habitat.

Prathamesh Desai, a bird enthusiast and co-founder, BOTR, said that huge machines and noise of construction work have put birds off from visiting.

“Malangad in Kalyan is one of the few areas that continue to have green habitat; and the rich forest adjacent to the road has become an attraction for many birds in the past few years. Bird trail activities have also increased here,” said Desai.

There has also been a change in bird-spotting patterns over the last few years. Initially, there was quite a lot of resistance from locals when youth came to the areas with cameras.

Bird watchers also helped them understand the importance of conservation. Although locals became accustomed to bird trails and presence of variety of species, construction activities in the wetlands and grasslands have impacted the birds.