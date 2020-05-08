BJP MP seeks apology from Fadnavis over tweet on Shahu Maharaj

mumbai

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:28 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambhaji Raje on Thursday sought a public apology from former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for his tweet for hurting sentiments of followers of late Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Fadnavis, in his tweet on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s death anniversary on May 6 to pay tributes to him, had referred to Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, revered as a progressive king and social reformer in Maharashtra as a ‘social worker’. This drew flak on social media from the Maratha community with some twitterati trolling him. Fadnavis was forced to delete the tweet following the trolling.

Sambhaji Raje, a descendent of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, on Thursday tweeted, “Former CM Devendra Fadnavis must apologise to all Shiv-Shahu devotees. He has hurt sentiments of all Shiv-Shahu devotees including myself in the state.”

Raje was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BJP four years ago with Fadnavis taking the lead to get him under the BJP umbrella.

Fadnavis has recently been having a tough time on social media. Last week, the BJP state unit had submitted a complaint to the city police commissioner against social media trolls for targeting Fadnavis.