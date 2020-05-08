e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BJP MP seeks apology from Fadnavis over tweet on Shahu Maharaj

BJP MP seeks apology from Fadnavis over tweet on Shahu Maharaj

mumbai Updated: May 08, 2020 00:28 IST
Ketaki Ghoge
Ketaki Ghoge
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambhaji Raje on Thursday sought a public apology from former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for his tweet for hurting sentiments of followers of late Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Fadnavis, in his tweet on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s death anniversary on May 6 to pay tributes to him, had referred to Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, revered as a progressive king and social reformer in Maharashtra as a ‘social worker’. This drew flak on social media from the Maratha community with some twitterati trolling him. Fadnavis was forced to delete the tweet following the trolling.

Sambhaji Raje, a descendent of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, on Thursday tweeted, “Former CM Devendra Fadnavis must apologise to all Shiv-Shahu devotees. He has hurt sentiments of all Shiv-Shahu devotees including myself in the state.”

Raje was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BJP four years ago with Fadnavis taking the lead to get him under the BJP umbrella.

Fadnavis has recently been having a tough time on social media. Last week, the BJP state unit had submitted a complaint to the city police commissioner against social media trolls for targeting Fadnavis.

top news
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news