BJP passes no-trust motion against Panvel municipal commissioner

Amid protests by the opposition, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) passed a no-confidence motion against municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde without any discussion on Monday.

The BJP, which has a strength of 51 in the 78-member house, held a discussion after passing the no-confidence motion.

The special general body saw a lot of drama when leader of the house Paresh Thakur introduced the motion at 11am, when the Opposition members had not reached.

Thakur read from a prepared text stating that Shinde is proving to be an obstacle for Panvel’s development and hence a no-confidence motion is being tabled against him.

Soon the opposition members trooped in wearing red and white T-shirts with `Ayukt Bachao Panvel Bachao’ printed on them. They raised slogans and demanding a detailed discussion on the motion. As the ruling and the opposition corporators started arguing, mayor Kavita Chautmal put the motion to vote.

She then declared that the motion had been passed with 50 members voting for it and 22 against it.

The voting led to further chaos in the house with the opposition still demanding discussion, which was taken up before the meeting ended around 3 pm.

While Shinde was not present in the house during the proceedings, a PCMC official said, “It is unfortunate that the ruling party did not even allow the deputy municipal commissioner Sandhya Bawankhule, who was in the chair, to respond to the discussion as is customary.”

The BJP has been seeking Shinde’s ouster for the past couple of months, saying he has not been doing anything for Panvel’s development.

“It has been 18 months since the PCMC was formed and there is still no financial data given on what has been done for the 29 villages and other areas,” said Thakur on Monday.

Last week, the party passed a resolution in the general body meeting asking for a case to be registered against him under the atrocity act for his failure to use funds for the backward classes.

Opposition leader Pritam Mhatre said, “The ruling party is blaming the commissioner for its own failures over the past 10 years. We will now explore ways to ensure that Shinde stays in Panvel, in case the chief minister transfers him.”

Shinde said that he has always ensured that the administration is transparent and pro-citizen. “Development of Panvel and the interest of its citizens are paramount and I shall continue working for the city,” he said.

WHAT NEXT?

The no-confidence motion approved by the PCMC general body will now be sent to the urban development department of the state government for final approval. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the department, will have to take a call on it. If Fadnavis approves it, Shinde will have to go.