BJP protest: CM Devendra Fadnavis, senior leaders join in on one-day fast in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state and city leaders are participating in the one-day fast called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday across Maharashtra.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been holding the fast since 12 noon at the party’s Vile Parle office along with MP Poonam Mahajan and city chief Ashish Shelar.

The city’s other two party member of parliaments (MPs), Kirit Somaiya and Gopal Shetty, will also participate in the one-day fast in their constituencies in North East and North Mumbai.

Somaiya is holding a day’s fast near Bhandup station and Shetty in Borivili.

“The fast is to protest against Congress obstructionism in Parliament. I will be sitting here the whole day,” said Somaiya.

All party MPs have been asked to hold a one day fast in their respective constituencies. Majority of the party ministers will also visit the MPs in their constituencies to take part in the fast.