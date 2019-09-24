BJP-Sena alliance on, but parties in no rush to declare seat-sharing deal

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:43 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are said to be in final stages of deciding their seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls. However, the saffron allies may not be in a rush to declare the details, as the parties prefer announcing their candidates just ahead of filing the nominations.

“The alliance talks are in final stages. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are discussing the details and the alliance will be finalised soon,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

It is learnt that besides the formula, the talks are stuck over swapping of certain seats as well as distribution of certain Opposition leaders, who have approached both the parties. So far, around 18 Opposition legislators have joined the Sena and BJP and another five to six MLAs are in talks with both the parties. “The alliance is on, but we prefer to declare our candidates a little late to avoid upsetting other aspirants or leading to defections. The alliance will be formally announced after September 26,” said a senior BJP leader.

It is likely that Fadnavis and Thackeray may visit Delhi and meet BJP president Amit Shah to finalise the deal.

While top leaders from the parties have reiterated that they will contest the polls together, they have not been able to arrive at a formula. The Shiv Sena had demanded an equal number of seats from the BJP, but the latter is now unwilling to concede. Earlier, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the saffron allies had finalised a deal for equal sharing of seats and ministerial portfolios. But after the BJP’s one-sided sweep in the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party is refusing to stick to its end of the bargain.

In the run-up to the decision, the Sena has continued to up pressure on its ally. On Monday,

Sena MP and editor of party mouthpiece Sanjay Raut said the BJP will have to introspect if it is not willing to stick to its end of the bargain by not splitting seats equally. “This is Shivarai’s (Maratha king Shivaji) Maharashtra and here keeping one’s word is important. This division of 288 seats is a more complex exercise than Partition of the country. If we had remained in the Opposition, we would have been in a better position during the talks,” said Raut.

It is learnt that after several backchannel talks and formal discussions, the BJP has made this clear and offered 120-122 seats to Sena, which the latter is not willing to accept.

The Sena is seeking at least 126 seats. It is now learnt that besides the seats, the BJP will offer the Sena the deputy chief minister’s post as well as an increased share in the ministerial portfolios from current 10 to around 14. Such a formula would give the BJP and its smaller allies 168 to 165 seats. The BJP plans to hand over only eight-ten seats to its smaller allies and contest 155-158 seats on its own. BJP leaders feel this will give them a chance to reach the majority (145 seats) in the Assembly on its own.

Patil, when asked to respond to Raut’s statement, said, “No point discussing what would have happened if they had sat in the Opposition. They should have stayed in the Opposition.”

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:43 IST