BMC doesn’t find any error in Covid-19 test results of pvt lab

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:32 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Days after sending a show-cause notice to Thyrocare private laboratory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quality checked thirty Covid-19 samples of the lab and didn’t find any discrepancies. As HT reported on Monday, the lab was given notice for violation of testing norms. After receiving several complaints, BMC ran a quality check on thirty positive samples that were tested at the laboratory. “We collected the samples from the lab and ran a second test. We didn’t find any discrepancy in the results. Thus, the claims of false-positive reporting has been overruled,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC.

