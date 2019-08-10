BMC gives impetus to four road infrastructure projects, 24x7 Mumbai, underground flood tanks

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:45 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to revive four pending road infrastructure projects for the city; review the proposal for ‘24x7 Mumbai’; and proposed to construct underground flood tanks to store rain water and use it for non-potable purposes.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting between civic chief Praveen Pardeshi and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday.

The four road infrastructure projects include a connector between Nariman Point and Colaba; an underpass at Haji Ali and at Juhu Aerodrome; and a bridge connecting Madh Island and Versova. “We want to push projects that will ease traffic and commuter woes. Where-ever there are missing links in the roads, these projects will help. These are all half-done projects that had been proposed earlier,” said Pardeshi.

The connector proposed between Colaba and Nariman Point is expected to reduce travel time by 45 minutes during peak congestion hours. The project had earlier been opposed by fishermen from Colaba, fearing it would affect their livelihood. The BMC will consult fishermen, seek their suggestions, get all environment clearances such as the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance, before moving forward with the project.

“The underpass will start at Haji Ali, will be fully underground at Mahalaxmi Racecource, and emerge at Dr E Moses Road in Worli. It will not take up any open space on the surface, but will ease traffic in the Mahalaxmi area. The underpass at Juhu Aerodrome will ease traffic in Juhu,” said Thackeray.

The proposal for a ‘24x7 Mumbai’, brainchild of Thackeray, is aimed at keeping certain shops and small eateries open in the city around the clock. Pardeshi said the proposal is permitted under the Shops and Establishment Act. “There are sensitivities regarding law and order. But if there is a legally approved occupation, there is less likelihood of unlawful activities happening. We have to consult the police.”

Pardeshi said underground flood tanks must be constructed for Mumbai’s own good. “That is very easy and has to be done for Mumbai. There are no two ways about it. We cannot keep taking water from the tribals. This rainwater is Mumbai’s own water, and we waste it into the sea and then take someone else’s water for our needs. The stored rain water can be used for non-potable purposes, or can be treated and be used for potable purposes.”

Among other issues discussed in the meeting were planting of three lakh trees in Mumbai in phase 1 of the urban forests project, and teaching the concept of urban farming in BMC schools.

