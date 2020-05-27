e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
BMC hikes stipend of 300 PG doctors from ₹14K to ₹54K

mumbai Updated: May 27, 2020 23:53 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

After delaying the decision for months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased the stipend of almost 300 post-graduation doctors from College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), who are on Covid-19 duty at the civic hospitals, from Rs 14,000 to Rs 54,000.

For over two months, these resident doctors from CPS have been stationed at the Covid-19 ward in Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle. Though they have been managing the hospital wards with medical students from civic-run hospitals and working similar hours, CPS students were paid much lower than the BMC post-graduate students.

“We are getting Rs 14,000 whereas, the BMC doctors get Rs 54,000 for doing the same amount of work. We are risking our lives to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients. So, why this discrimination?” said a post-graduation student from Cooper Association of Resident Doctors (CARD).

After several complaints, the civic body on Wednesday agreed and promised to pay Rs 54,000 to the students. Amay Ghole, chairman of public health committee, BMC, said, “We have raised the stipend amount to Rs 54,000. All the 300 doctors from CPS will get the raised amount from next month.”

Month-old cured of Covid-19

A month-old child was cured of Covid-19 at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, and returned home on Wednesday.

As per the information received from the hospital, on May 19, the infant was rushed to the hospital as he had fever and stiffness in the body. A swab test confirmed the presence of Sars-Cov-2-- the virus that causes Covid-19.

“Within five days, the child turned negative for the virus. Other than his parents, the medical staffers also cheered for him,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital.

Presently, there are 455 Covid patients at the hospital. The hospital has successfully conducted over 150 deliveries of Covid-infected mothers.

