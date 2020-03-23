e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BMC identifies 10 in city who met Kanika Kapoor

BMC identifies 10 in city who met Kanika Kapoor

mumbai Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:12 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 10 persons from Mumbai who came in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor in Mumbai last week before she was tested positive.

Civic officials said they have formed two special teams to track these people to check for possible Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) symptoms.

“We are in constant touch with officials from Lucknow to get an update. As per the information we get, she came in contact with 10 to 12 people during her stay in Mumbai after she returned from London. We have formed special teams to keep track of them,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

He refused to share the names and other details of these 10 people. The singer is based in Lucknow and had landed in Mumbai from London on March 10. On March 11, she travelled to Lucknow from Mumbai.

During her stay in the city, she had visited a recording studio, civic officials said.

The BMC also confirmed that when Kapoor landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from London, passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) were not being screened.

