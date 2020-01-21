BMC selects firm for ₹20-cr Bandra Fort revamp

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:15 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted a firm to restore and beautify Castella de Aguada, popularly known as Bandra Fort, at an estimated cost of ₹20.62 crore.

M/s API Silicon Private Limited has been selected from among seven firms that took part in the tendering process. The firm quoted 15% below the estimated cost of the project. This proposal will now be presented at the standing committee meeting to be held on Wednesday, for a final go-ahead.

As per the proposal, the beautification plan will include work on the entrance to the fort area; use of basalt rock in the sitting areas in the garden; a cycle track on the fort side leading toward Taj Lands End hotel, and an information board on the historic importance of the fort.

The recommended firm will have to complete the beautification work within 18 months of accepting the work order.

A senior civic official, involved in the project, said the beautification work is expected to begin by March-end. The proposal does not involve any construction work. Only landscape and beautification related work is being planned.

Assistant municipal commissioner (ward C), Vinayak Vispute, said, “As part of the project, we have already identified almost 100 illegal encroachments in this area, which need to be demolished/relocated as they pose a hurdle for this project.”

Congress corporator Asif Zakaria, however, said the budget for the project was excessive. “The budget of ₹20 crore is too much for only the beautification process. The proposal has no provision for removal of illegal encroachments.”