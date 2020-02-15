BMC stalls Bandra Fort revamp project

mumbai

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:49 IST

The Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s standing committee on Friday stalled the ₹20-crore Bandra Fort beautification project which was being pushed by Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar.

Standing committee members from the Congress and Sena were of the opinion that instead of being selective and beautifying only one fort, BMC should beautify all forts, such as the ones at Mahim, Worli, as well. However, the BJP urged BMC to clear the proposal as it will boost tourism.

According to the proposal, the beautification plan will include work on the entrance to the Bandra Fort area; use of basalt rock in the sitting areas in the garden; setting up a cycle track on the fort side leading towards Taj Land’s End; and putting up an information board.

Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra (West) and a member of the standing committee, said, “There is no clarity as to when the encroachment — in the form of slums — will be removed. This proposal should not be accepted on technical grounds considering there is no clarity.”

The NCP and Sena supported the Congress. Sena corporator Vishaka Raut said, “There is no need to be selective about beautifying only one fort when there are several other forts.”

The, BJP, however, was keen on the proposal with BJP corporator Makrand Narvekar saying, “BMC should pass this proposal as it is a proposal that will boost tourism in the city, if the government is serious about the same.”