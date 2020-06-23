BMC starts drone disinfection drive

mumbai

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:27 IST

In a first-of-its-kind effort, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is using a drone to carry out disinfection of mosquito-breeding spots in the city which are located in congested areas and are inaccessible to humans. The drone disinfection drive started on Monday in Worli. Aaditya Thackeray, MLA from Worli, tweeted about the drive late on Monday. “A drone survey (to identify the sopts) was conducted last week to disinfect Vector-borne diseases (like dengue and malaria),” he tweeted.