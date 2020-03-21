e-paper
BMC to correct ads on spread of coronavirus via pets

mumbai Updated: Mar 21, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to correct their misleading advertisements stating that wild animals and pets can spread coronavirus. After animal rights activists sent letters to the civic body against the advertisements, BMC has issued a circular directing its officials to make corrections in the posters.

“Officials have been directed to paste white papers on the incorrect information, pictures on the posters. We will also order officials to stop printing and putting them up,” said a senior civic official. The billboards and posters were put up at Fort, Andheri, Goregaon, Dadar, Santacruz and Colaba areas.

Following the advertisements, several owners had started abandoning their pets.

