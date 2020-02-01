BMC to inaugurate century-old tram at Bhatia Baug outside CSMT in 15 days

mumbai

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 08:05 IST

After repeated delays, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to inaugurate the century-year-old tram at Bhatia Baug outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for citizens in 15 days. HT had reported in November that the civic body had planned to inaugurate the tram in December. However, owing to the delay in the completion of the beautification work around the installation, the inauguration was postponed.

Assistant Commissioner of the A ward, Chanda Jadhav, under whose jurisdiction this area falls said, “The tram was installed on an elevated podium in December. The beautification work for the area around the tram installation is in its final stages. The set-up will be inaugurated within 15 days.”

The work involves installing wrought iron railings around the installation and a cobbled stone pathway leading to the podium, that is presently underway. The wrought iron railings were procured by BMC from a Banglore based contractor. The beautification has been designed to add compliment the heritage look of the 32-seater tram.

Trams functioned in Mumbai for 90 years before they were discontinued in 1964. In 2018, BMC decided to restore a coach of the tram and install it for display around CSMT, as it goes with the heritage look of the area. The coach that is installed at CSMT was earlier kept at the BEST museum for display.