e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC to inaugurate century-old tram at Bhatia Baug outside CSMT in 15 days

BMC to inaugurate century-old tram at Bhatia Baug outside CSMT in 15 days

The work involves installing wrought iron railings around the installation and a cobbled stone pathway leading to the podium, that is presently underway.

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2020 08:05 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trams functioned in Mumbai for 90 years before they were discontinued in 1964.
Trams functioned in Mumbai for 90 years before they were discontinued in 1964.(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

After repeated delays, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to inaugurate the century-year-old tram at Bhatia Baug outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for citizens in 15 days. HT had reported in November that the civic body had planned to inaugurate the tram in December. However, owing to the delay in the completion of the beautification work around the installation, the inauguration was postponed.

Assistant Commissioner of the A ward, Chanda Jadhav, under whose jurisdiction this area falls said, “The tram was installed on an elevated podium in December. The beautification work for the area around the tram installation is in its final stages. The set-up will be inaugurated within 15 days.”

The work involves installing wrought iron railings around the installation and a cobbled stone pathway leading to the podium, that is presently underway. The wrought iron railings were procured by BMC from a Banglore based contractor. The beautification has been designed to add compliment the heritage look of the 32-seater tram.

Trams functioned in Mumbai for 90 years before they were discontinued in 1964. In 2018, BMC decided to restore a coach of the tram and install it for display around CSMT, as it goes with the heritage look of the area. The coach that is installed at CSMT was earlier kept at the BEST museum for display.

tags
top news
Special Air India plane brings back Indians from Wuhan amid coronavirus scare
Special Air India plane brings back Indians from Wuhan amid coronavirus scare
Tax revenue, disinvestment target: Experts shed light on focus areas of Budget
Tax revenue, disinvestment target: Experts shed light on focus areas of Budget
Britain formally exits European Union after 47 years of membership
Britain formally exits European Union after 47 years of membership
How the finance minister should respond to India’s economic crisis | Opinion
How the finance minister should respond to India’s economic crisis | Opinion
GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 lakh crore in January: Report
GST collection crosses Rs 1.1 lakh crore in January: Report
Call intercepts reveal Vijay Mallya’s plan to influence ED, court told
Call intercepts reveal Vijay Mallya’s plan to influence ED, court told
SC to hear petition seeking ‘victim-centric’ guidelines
SC to hear petition seeking ‘victim-centric’ guidelines
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News